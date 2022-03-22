The first season, which launched in August 2021, saw Jones take on the role of DCI Amy Silva, who was sent on board the titular nuclear-powered vessel to investigate a suspicious death on board.

It looks like Suranne Jones is heading underwater once again, with the BBC announcing that hit submarine drama Vigil has been renewed for a second run.

That mystery appeared to be wrapped up at the end of the first run so it's not yet clear what will await Silva in the follow-up season, but it's sure to be another tense and thrilling tale – and will once again be set and filmed in Scotland.

Writer Tom Edge, who has been confirmed to return for the second run, hinted last year that future runs of the series would likely take place in a different setting.

"We have probably told as many of the stories as we would wish to tell on a submarine," he told RadioTimes.com.

"[But] some of the characters that we have developed as we've made it, they feel like characters that we'd love to burrow into. So if there's a will to do it from everyone else then certainly I would be up for it."

It's not clear at this juncture which stars will return, but we'd imagine that Jones would once again be joined by Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre, a fellow police officer and former love interest with whom Silva resumed a relationship at the end of the first season.

The news of Vigil's return was confirmed by the BBC's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore in an interview in the current issue of Radio Times magazine – alongside announcements about the renewal of three further hit shows.

Martin Freeman drama The Responder, Jamie Dornan thriller The Tourist, and the gripping prison drama Time will also all be returning for second seasons.

Vigil season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer.

