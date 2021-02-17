Meet the cast of Jed Mercurio crime thriller Bloodlands

Premiering on BBC One this Sunday is Bloodlands – a brand new detective thriller from Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio.

Starring James Nesbitt as DCI Tom Brannick, the Belfast-based series follows the detective as he pulls a car out of Strangford Lough and immediately connects it to a serial killer, known to police as Goliath, who murdered four people two decades prior.

With a stellar cast and a number of unpredictable twist and turns to come, here’s everything you need to know about Bloodlands.

James Nesbitt plays Tom Brannick

Who is Tom Brannick? Tom is a Detective Inspector with the Police Service of Northern Ireland who finds himself once again on the hunt for the serial killer, known as Goliath, that two decades prior murdered four people – including Tom’s wife.

Where have I seen James Nesbitt before? Nesbitt is best known for starring in Cold Feet, Murphy’s Law, Steven Moffat’s Jekyll, The Missing and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man. He also appeared in The Hobbit trilogy as Bofur.

Lisa Dwan plays Tori Matthews

Who is Tori Matthews? Tori is a friendly doctor who returns to Belfast after living abroad to look after her ill mother and teaches Tom’s daughter Izzy at Queen’s University. Her medical knowledge comes in handy when Tom asks for her help on the case.

Where have I seen Lisa Dwan before? Dwan made her TV debut in Disney’s 1997 movie Oliver Twist and has since appeared in Irish soap Fair City, FX drama Trust and crime drama Top Boy as well as 2014 film Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain.

Lorcan Cranitch plays Jackie Twomey

Who is Jackie Twomey? Jackie is Tom’s boss within the PSNI who previously worked with him on Goliath’s case, has spent 40 years in the force and thinks Tom shouldn’t be dredging up the past whilst working on his current case.

Where have I seen Lorcan Cranitch before? Cranitch is best known for appearing in BBC drama Parnell and the Englishwoman, ITV’s Cracker, Shackleton, Hornblower, Waking the Dead, Spooks and The Bill.

Charlene McKenna plays Niamh McGovern

Who is Niamh McGovern? Niamh is a no-nonsense Detective Sergeant who works alongside Tom and reveals very little about her personal life. She is an instinctive officer who constantly pushed Tom to reveal more about the Goliath case he’s been told to drop.

Where have I seen Charlene McKenna before? McKenna rose to fame in Ireland after starring in six-part drama Pure Mule, before appearing in Irish dramas Raw, Single-Handed and Whistleblower. She played Josie in Being Human and has appeared in Merlin, Misfits, Ripper Street and BBC drama Vienna Blood.

Ian McElhinney plays Adam Cory

Who is Adam Cory? Adam Cory is the brother of one of Goliath’s victims, who Tom and Niamh visit for more information about the murders.

Where have I seen Ian McElhinney before? McElhinney is best known for playing Granda Joe in Derry Girls, Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones and Morgan Monroe in The Fall. He has also appeared in Doctor Who, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Ripper Street.

Lola Petticrew plays Izzy Brannick

Who is Izzy Brannick? Izzy is Tom’s daughter who is studying medicine at Queen’s University.

Where have I seen Lola Petticrew before? Petticrew has appeared in BBC One drama Come Home, comedy-drama My Left Nut, film Dating Amber and upcoming series Anne Boleyn.

Chris Walley plays Billy ‘Birdy’ Bird

Who is Billy ‘Birdy’ Bird? Billy is a member of Tom and Niamh’s team of investigators who helps uncover an important breakthrough in the case.

Where have I seen Chris Walley before? Walley is best known for starring in BBC Three comedy The Young Offenders and for playing Private Bullen in Sam Mendes’ 1917.

Michael Smiley plays Dinger

Where have I seen Michael Smiley before? Smiley is a comedian and actor who rose to fame as Tyres in Channel 4’s Spaced and went on to appear in Luther, Black Mirror, Doctor Who and films such as Shaun of the Dead, The Lobster, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Nun.

Susan Lynch plays Heather Pentland

Where have I seen Susan Lynch before? Lynch is best known for starring in films such as Beautiful Creatures, From Hell, Ready Player One and Downton Abbey as well as series like Happy Valley, Killing Eve and Sex Education.

Peter Balance plays Pat Keenan

Who is Pat Keenan? Pat Keenan is a senior member of the IRA with links to organised crime who is believed to be missing when his car is found in the Strangford Lough.

Where have I seen Peter Balance before? Balance has appeared in The Bill, Game of Thrones, 6Degrees and My Mother and Other Strangers.

Asan N’Jie plays Larry

Who is Larry? Larry is Izzy’s boyfriend.

Where have I seen Asan N’Jie before? N’Jie is best known for starring in Mount Pleasant and Emmerdale as well as for roles in Agatha Raisin, Ready Player One and Vera.

Kathy Kiera Clarke plays Claire Keenan

Who is Clare Keenan? Claire is the wife of Pat Keenan, a senior member of the IRA who has gone missing and whose car police found submerged in the Strangford Lough.

Where have I seen Kathy Kiera Clarke before? Clarke is best known for playing Aunt Sarah in Derry Girls but has also appeared in Cherrybomb, The Ice Cream Girls, Bitter Harvest and The Pale Horse.

Cara Kelly plays Siobhan Harkin

Where have I seen Cara Kelly before? Kelly has appeared in Taggart, Waterloo Road, Shetland, Trust Me and more recently, Elizabeth Is Missing.

Bloodlands airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 21st February. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.