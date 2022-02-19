The brand new series, which is based on Anthony Horowitz's novel of the same name, has an inventive narrative exploring both a present day murder investigation and the last manuscript of a deceased author.

The team behind BritBox's adaptation of Magpie Murders have teased that a second season could be on the way.

Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville leads the cast as editor Susan Ryeland, with Daniel Mays (Des), Tim McMullan (The Serpent) and Claire Rushbrook (Temple) also starring.

We're just over one week removed from the launch of Magpie Murders on BritBox, but already talk of a second season is gaining momentum, which would adapt Horowitz's 2020 sequel novel.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“Moonflower Murders, here we come," the Horowitz said during a Q&A before the show arrived on BritBox. "It's already been brilliantly narrated on audio by one Lesley Manville as it happens and I am very, very hopeful. I’m waiting to get started.”

Executive producer Jill Green added: “We’re just waiting for transmission, for it to go out on BritBox and PBS. They're both very excited, the financiers, and we're really hoping [it will get the green light].

"We have to wait for Lesley to become free and then yes, hopefully some sometime in 2023 perhaps. I’m hoping...”

Magpie Murders is available to stream on BritBox. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. You can order Anthony Horowitz's Magpie Murders novel on Amazon.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.