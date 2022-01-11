Meet the cast of BBC One’s Rules of the Game

Brand new drama Rules of the Game airs on BBC One tonight, with Maxine Peake starring as a company executive who becomes embroiled in the death of someone in the business’ building.

The series begins with the police looking into the mysterious death before interrogating chief operating officer Sam (Peake), who takes them through the last few months, starting with the arrival of newly-hired HR Director Maya (Rakhee Thakrar).

Featuring a stellar cast, including Alison Steadman, Susan Wokoma, Callie Cook and Ben Batt, the four-part thriller is the gripping TV debut of writer Ruth Fowler – however, Peake has revealed that she thinks it’s “definitely a one-season” show.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Rules of the Game and where you’ve seen them before.

Maxine Peake plays Sam

Who is Sam? Sam is the chief operating officer of Fly, a sportwear company owned and run by the Jenkins family. Ambitious and ruthless, Sam doesn’t mind playing along with the boys if it means she gets to the top.

Where have I seen Maxine Peake before? Maxine Peake is best known for starring in dinnerladies, Shameless, Little Dorrit, Silk, The Village and Three Girls. She’s also appeared in Black Mirror, The Bisexual, Inside No. 9, Talking Heads, Mandy and most recently Anne. As for her film career, Peake has taken on roles in The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister, Private Peaceful, The Theory of Everything, Funny Cow and Peterloo.

Rakhee Thakrar plays Maya Benshaw

Who is Maya? Maya is the new HR director at Fly, who moves to Manchester from London. She’s a problem solver and a vegan who loves her cat Audrey and her job, but has a past she’s trying to run from.

Where have I seen Rakhee Thakrar before? Rakhee Thakrar began her acting career by taking on roles in Holby City, Doctors and EastEnders as Shabnam Masood, before joining the cast of Netflix’s Sex Education as Emily Sands. Thakrar has also appeared in Mindy Kaling’s romcom series Four Weddings and a Funeral, Criminal: UK and The Girl Before.

Susan Wokoma plays DI Eve Preston

Who is Eve Preston? Eve is a detective inspector who begins questioning Sam over the death of someone at Fly’s headquarters.

Where have I seen Susan Wokoma before? Wokoma is best known for her roles in Misfits, Chewing Gum, Crashing, Crazyhead, Porters, Year of the Rabbit, Enola Holmes and Truth Seekers.

Kieran Bew plays Gareth Jenkins

Who is Gareth Jenkins? Gareth is one of the heads of Fly Dynamic, running the company with his brother Owen. He’s married to Carys, with whom he has one daughter.

Where have I seen Kieran Bew before? Bew has appeared in Da Vinci’s Demons, The Street, Alien vs. Predator, Doctor Who, Cold Feet, Liar, Warrior and The Bill.

Ben Batt plays Owen Jenkins

Who is Owen Jenkins? Owen runs Fly Dynamic with his brother Gareth, but has taken the lead with floating Fly Dynamic on the stock exchange. He is married to the glamorous Vanessa and the pair have a son.

Where have I seen Ben Batt before? Ben Batt is best known for playing Joe Pritchard in Shameless, DC Kevin Lumb in Scott & Bailey as well as his roles in The Village, Sirens, Captain America: The First Avenger, Death in Paradise and Casualty. He has also appeared in W1A, Our Girl, The English Game and Vera.

Callie Cooke plays Tess Jones

Who is Tess Jones? Tess is an employee at Fly Dynamic, who joined the company when she was 16. When Maya asks her about several instances at work, she begins to learn exactly why Tess has a drinking problem.

Where have I seen Callie Cooke before? Cooke has appeared in Britannia, Blithe Spirit, Adult Material, The Stranger, Informer, Overshadowed and Strike.

Alison Steadman plays Anita

Who is Anita? Anita is the matriarch of the Jenkins family who keeps an eye on Fly Dynamic after the death of her husband.

Where have I seen Alison Steadman before? Alison Steadman is an Olivier Award-winning actress who’s best known for her roles in Abigail’s Party, Nuts in May, Fat Friends, Pride and Prejudice, Gavin & Stacey and Orphan Black. More recently, she’s appeared in Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse, Life, The King’s Man and Dad’s Army.

Zoe Tapper plays Vanessa Jenkins

Who is Vanessa Jenkins? Vanessa is the high-maintenance wife of Owen Jenkins. Rude and snobbish, Vanessa is obsessed with looking young.

Where have I seen Zoe Tapper before? Zoe Tapper has appeared in Foyle’s War, Survivors, Mr Selfridge, The Musketeers, Safe House, Liar, Nightflyers and The One.

Katherine Pearce plays Carys Jenkins

Who is Carys Jenkins? Carys is the wife of Gareth Jenkins, with whom she has a young daughter. She has noticed Gareth has grown increasingly absent from their marriage and sets out to find out why.

Where have I seen Katherine Pearce before? Pearce is best known for playing Lolly on Coronation Street as well as her roles in Girlfriends, Vera, England Is Mine, My Cousins Rachel and Three Girls.

