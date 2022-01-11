Maxine Peake says Rules of the Game is “definitely a one-season” show

BBC One’s new drama Rules of the Game arrived in full on BBC iPlayer today and if you’ve already binged all four episodes and want to know when it will return, then you may be out of luck.

Maxine Peake, who stars as Sam Thompson in the workplace thriller, has revealed that she thinks Rules of the Game is a “one-season” show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the drama’s release, Peake said: “I would feel this is definitely a one, as the Americans say, season. But who knows?

“Maybe I couldn’t spend another summer locked in a big glass tower building,” she continued, with her co-star Rakhee Thakrar (Maya) adding: “It was so hot! And we were in wool, you guys, and heels.”

The gripping drama about sexual politics in the modern workplace stars Peake as Sam, a no-nonsense manager at a family business in the North West, who arrives at work one morning to find a dead body in the office reception.

Thakrar, who is best known for her roles in Sex Education and Four Weddings and a Funeral, plays new HR Director Maya, who has been hired to freshen up the company’s old boys’ club culture.

Elsewhere, Gavin & Stacey’s Alison Steadman plays Anita, a board-member on the company and the hardened widow of company founder Harry, and Enola Holmes’ Susan Wokoma plays detective inspector Eve Preston.

Rules of the Game airs on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday 11th January, with the full boxset arriving on BBC iPlayer from that date onwards.