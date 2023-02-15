In the new Netflix trailer, we see how the events of part 1 pick back up in part 2, meaning that Joe (Penn Badgley) and Rhys ( Ed Speleers ) have formed an unlikely partnership.

Our first glimpse of You season 4 part 2 is finally here and boy, do we have a long list of burning questions after watching it.

We see how Joe goes back to many of his old ways, digging graves and becoming obsessed with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), but also wants it all to be "over".

Ed Speleers as Rhys and Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You. Netflix Netflix

"You don't get to tell me who I am," he says to Rhys. "I'm not some cold-blooded psycho."

We spy someone tied up in shackles, Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) looking terrified in a lift and Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) running, with a similarly frightened expression on her face.

But it's as the trailer closes that many viewers will be left aghast.

We spy Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) sat reading Rhys's memoir in none other than... Joe's glass cage. The iconic glass cube has been a fixture of previous seasons but seeing as Joe's dead ex-wife is sat calmly inside it, could it be that she never died after all?

Watch the trailer below.

Is Love alive in You season 4, part 2?

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn-Goldberg in You season 4. Netflix

The trailer teased the return of familiar face Love in season 4 part 2, but is she actually alive?

Did she really survive the fire at their home in Madre Linda and somehow make it over to London to exact revenge on Joe? We know, it's far-fetched, but if there's one thing You knows how to pull off, it's a major plot twist.

We last saw Love reach her untimely end in the season 3 finale when Joe poisoned her and left her to burn alive in their Los Angeles home. While fans have been positively yearning for her to return, this trailer most certainly hints at the prospect that Joe isn't done with Love – and she most definitely isn't done with him.

In the trailer, she calmly reads Rhys’s novel, A Good Man in a Cruel World, sighs and says: "Hi, Joe."

It's still all very ambiguous as to what this means for Joe in part 2 and most importantly, how Love slots into the plot line. We do know, though, from this trailer, that she definitely makes an appearance in part 2. For how long? We'll just have to wait and see.

