You cast: Meet the characters in Netflix thriller

Over the years, Netflix has more than earned its stripes as a purveyor of “binge-worthy” TV – and there are few shows that fit that description better than You, which is now returning for its third series.

Adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, the series follows obsessive stalker Joe Goldberg (Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley) as he behaves in an increasingly creepy and deranged manner. The show has been a huge hit in both its first two seasons.

Last time out Joe appeared to meet his match in the shape of his new love interest Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who it soon emerged had a past almost as dark as him, and both characters now return for the next instalment.

The third series also includes a whole host of brand new characters – read on for everything you need to know about them and where you might have seen the actors before.

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg

Netflix

Who is Joe? An obsessive serial killer, who begins the series by moving into a relatively quaint suburb with his partner Love.

What else has Penn Badgley been in? Badgley is best known for his role as Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl, which he played from 2007 until 2012. He has also appeared in films such as John Tucker Must Die, Easy A and Margin Call.

Young Joe is played by Jack Fisher.

Victoria Pedretti plays Love Quinn

Netflix

Who is Love? Joe’s pregnant girlfriend – now wife– who is the only remaining heir of the Quinn family.

What else has Victoria Pedretti been in? Pedretti’s break-out role came in The Haunting of Hill House in 2018, and she also went on to star in the second series of Mike Flanagan’s Haunting anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. She also had small roles in the films Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Shirley.

Shalita Grant plays Sherry Conrad

Netflix

Who is Sherry? A mother and locally famous influencer who is admired by her social media followers for her well-crafted persona.

What else has Shalita Grant been in? Grant’s most famous role is as Special Agent Sonja Percy on NCIS: New Orleans, while she has also had recurring roles on Mercy Street, Santa Clarita Diet, and Search Party.

Travis Van Winkle plays Cary Conrad

Netflix

Who is Cary? A wealthy, charismatic, self-proclaimed founder, who runs his own supplement company.

What else has Travis Van Winkle been in? Van Winkle’s most prominent role has been as Trent Sutton DeMarco, a part that confusingly he played in two otherwise unconnected films: the first Transformers film in 2007 and the Friday the 13th remake in 2009. He was also part of the main cast of the action series The Last Ship.

Saffron Burrows plays Dottie Quinn

Netflix

Who is Dottie? Love’s grieving mother.

What else has Saffron Burrows been in? Burrows has a number of impressive small-screen credits to her name, appearing in recurring roles on shows such as Boston Legal, My Own Worst Enemy, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and Mozart in the Jungle. On the big screen, she’s starred in films including Circle of Friends, Wing Commander, Deep Blue Sea, Gangster No. 1, Enigma, Troy, Reign Over Me and The Bank Job.

Tati Gabrielle plays Marienne

Netflix

Who is Marienne? A no-nonsense librarian who struggles with personal problems while trying to create a better future for herself and her young child.

What else has Tati Gabrielle been in? Gabrielle is probably best known for playing Prudence Blackwood in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, while other prominent roles have including Gaia in The 100 and voicing Willow Park in The Owl House. She will also star in the upcoming heist series Jigsaw and the film Uncharted.

Dylan Arnold plays Theo Engler

Netflix

Who is Theo? A college student with a strained relationship with his stepfather. He suffers from addiction issues.

What else has Dylan Arnold been in? You might recognise Arnold for his role as Cameron in the 2018 Halloween reboot and its sequel Halloween Kills, and as Noah in the After film series. He also had a recurring role in the final series of Nashville.

Scott Speedman plays Matthew Engler

Who is Matthew? An affluent CEO, husband and withdrawn father, who is reserved and at times mysterious.

What else has Scott Speedman been in? Speedman’s credits include the role of Ben Covington in Felicity, XO Sam Kendal in Last Resort, and Barry “Baz” Blackwell in Animal Kingdom. He currently stars as Dr. Nick Marsh in Grey’s Anatomy while big screen roles include Michael Corvin in the Underworld films.

Michaela McManus plays Natalie Engler

Who is Natalie? Joe’s next-door neighbour and the new subject of his obsession, who harbours secrets.

What else has Michaela McManus been in? McManus is best known for her roles as Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill, A.D.A. Kim Greylek on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Grace Karn on Aquarius. She also had a main role in 2019 drama series The Village.

Shannon Chan-Kent plays Kiki

Netflix

Who is Kiki? A loyal member of Sherry’s clique and a prominent life coach.

What else has Shannon Chan-Kent been in? Chan-Kent is a prolific voice actor, while previous live-action roles have included playing Elizabeth Hawkings in Supergirl and a waitress in the Sonic the Hedgehog film.

Ben Mehl plays Dante

Netflix

Who is Dante? A former war veteran now working as a librarian, who tries to dedicate his time to his partner and two stepchildren.

What else has Ben Mehl been in? This is one of Mehl’s most prominent roles to date, with previous credits including an episode of The Good Wife and the 2014 film The Fly Room.

The cast also includes: Christopher O’Shea (Madam Secretary) as Andrew, Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives) as Brandon, Bryan Safi (9-1-1) as Jackson, Mackenzie Astin (Teenage Bounty Hunters) as Gil, Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice) as Dr. Chandra, Mauricio Lara (Teachers) as Paulie, Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Ryan and Noel Arthur (Justified) as Lansing.

You season 3 arrives on Netflix on 15th October.