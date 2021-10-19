Who is Mark Blum? You season 3 tribute explained

Psychological thriller You is finally back with a third season after a nearly two-year delay, but the premiere featured a touching reference to season one with a tribute to a former cast member.

The tribute appeared at the end of season three’s first episode, when the words “In loving memory Mark Blum” appeared ahead of the regular credits.

Blum was an accomplished actor on both stage and screen, and appeared on You back in season one as Joe’s foster father and former boss Mr. Mooney.

As owner of the all-important bookstore as well as Joe’s father figure and mentor, Mooney was a key part of the Netflix drama’s first season.

Blum passed away in March 2020 in New York City at the age of 69 as a result of complications associated with COVID-19.

Before You, Blum had a prolific acting career dating back to the 1970s when he was a regular fixture in Broadway productions, before starring in hit films such as Crocodile Dundee and Desperately Seeking Susan in the ’80s.

He then transitioned to the small screen to the ’90s and guest-starred in dozens of high-profile shows such as The Sopranos, The West Wing and Frasier.

Blum carried on working right up until his death, with his most recent credits including Mozart in the Jungle, Succession and Billions.

