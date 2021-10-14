You on Netflix gets season 4 renewal before season 3 has launched

Much like buses, you wait ages for a season of You on Netflix and then suddenly two come along at once. Well, kind of.

The third season of the popular drama series will finally be available to stream this weekend, following a longer-than-usual production cycle complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

It picks up where the story left off, as unhinged stalker Joe Goldberg finds himself living in a suburban home with the similarly unpredictable Love Quinn and their newborn child.

Netflix seems to be confident that the show will attract high viewership, as it has renewed You for a fourth outing days before season three even gets to premiere.

The news came via the show’s official social media profile, which shared a compilation of some of the character’s most menacing moments, as he recites all the ominous things he does “for you”.

The comment appears on screen as “4 YOU”, which then swaps round to become “YOU 4”, effectively announcing the start of work on a fourth chapter of the series.

There was no exact release date to accompany the renewal, but barring any unforeseen delays, it stands to reason that fans can expect the next instalment in late 2022.

YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag. pic.twitter.com/cneWinUzUB — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 13, 2021

You began life on US broadcaster Lifetime, but was later rescued by Netflix after the network opted not to renew it for a second season.

This proved to be a blessing in disguise, as You’s new home on the streaming service massively expanded its audience, securing Badgley his biggest hit since Gossip Girl wrapped up in 2012.

He will seemingly be reprising his dark role for the fourth season, but it’s less certain who he’ll be starring alongside as many characters have been killed off since the show began – and there’s likely to be more shock exits from the You cast in season three.

In addition to Badgley and Pedretti, You season three also includes new cast members Shalita Grant (Search Party), Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship), Dylan Arnold (Halloween Kills) and Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

You season three premieres on Netflix on Friday 15th October.