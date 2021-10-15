What happened to Forty on Netflix thriller You?

The third series of serial killer drama You is now on Netflix, and as well as featuring the return of stalker/murderer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), the new season also focuses on his now-wife, and mother of his child, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Love, you may remember, became the object of Joe’s affection when he moved to Los Angeles in season two and met her in the trendy grocery store Anavrin (yes, that is ‘nirvana’ spelt backwards).

Joe soon became obsessed with her, but he was less impressed with Love’s twin brother Forty (James Scully), an aspiring writer/producer/director with addiction problems who occasionally turned up to work as a manager at Anavrin.

Forty’s neediness and reliance on Love was a constant thorn in Joe’s side, and he was also a threat to Joe’s new life, as he befriended Joe’s ex, Candace, and also came close to guessing that Joe killed his girlfriend Beck.

To complicate matters further, Forty had his own demons – he confessed to Joe that when he was a teen he blacked out and murdered his au pair, who had previously drugged and almost sexually assaulted him.

What happened to Forty?

At the end of season two, Joe discovered that Love was just as deadly as he was, as she killed both Candace and Joe’s neighbour Delilah.

She also confessed to killing Forty’s au pair Sofia, but Joe stopped himself from murdering Love when she told him she was pregnant with his baby.

However, Forty was now convinced that Joe killed Beck, following a visit to Dr Nicky in prison who was mistakenly sentenced for her murder, so he went to confront Joe at Anavarin, armed with a gun.

He held the gun to Joe’s head, and became angry when Love tried to save Joe, revealing that he had known for years that it was Love who had killed their au pair.

Unfortunately, despite Love’s pleas, Forty didn’t put the gun down and he was shot dead by police officer Fincher when he arrived on the scene.

Is Forty in season three?

Despite being dead, Forty does make an appearance (of sorts) in season three. First of all, we see Love sending text messages to her dead brother’s phone as a way of coping with the stresses of marriage, motherhood and murder.

Later, when Love goes to a retreat with her mother, Lottie – who has a creepy habit of calling Love’s son Forty instead of Henry – she imagines Forty is with her, giving her advice.

