Santa Clarita Diet’s ten-episode third season, which landed on Netflix in March, will be its last.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” said Netflix in a statement.

“To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead.”

While Netflix does not release viewing figures, the cancellation has come as a surprise given Santa Clarita Diet’s good reception from critics.