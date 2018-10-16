Seriously, never watch a horror series right before bedtime...

And there’s one spirit in particular that’s haunting fans: The Bent Neck Lady.

Viewers are freaked out by the hidden ghosts scattered throughout the 10-part show...

But despite the scares, most people are really enjoying the series – especially episode six, a 60-minute single-take.

So, how exactly did the crew film episode six? How did the actors deal with this massive continuous shot? What were the rehearsals like? And was the entire thing almost a complete disaster thanks to a critical equipment failure at the last minute?

Funny you should ask: we sat down with the cast of Hill House who explained everything here.