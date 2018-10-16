Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House has scared the living daylights out of Twitter
The new series is packed with hidden ghosts – and an extremely scary Bent Neck Lady
Step aside Stranger Things: there’s a new Netflix series scaring the jeepers out of people. It may not feature a Demogorgon, but The Haunting of Hill House – a supernatural drama telling the story of one family plagued by tragedy (and several ghosts) in an old mansion – is giving viewers some serious nightmares.
Seriously, never watch a horror series right before bedtime...
And there’s one spirit in particular that’s haunting fans: The Bent Neck Lady.
Viewers are freaked out by the hidden ghosts scattered throughout the 10-part show...
But despite the scares, most people are really enjoying the series – especially episode six, a 60-minute single-take.
So, how exactly did the crew film episode six? How did the actors deal with this massive continuous shot? What were the rehearsals like? And was the entire thing almost a complete disaster thanks to a critical equipment failure at the last minute?
