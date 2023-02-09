Based on Caroline Kepnes’s book series , the fourth instalment follows Joe living in London after killing Love, staging a murder-suicide, and abandoning his son Henry.

At long last, everyone's favourite serial killer is back on our screens in You season 4, which has landed on Netflix .

Now, Joe has reinvented himself as Professor Jonathon Moore, a college instructor of American short fiction and, while he’s desperate to rekindle things with Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), he soon slips back into his old ways and falls in with “the most insane, damaged people on earth... a circle of privileged douchebags”.

One of these newcomers is Rhys Montrose, played by Ed Speleers, who Joe first comes across at a bougie party.

So, who is Rhys actor Speleers? Read on for everything you need to know about the You season 4 new cast member.

Who is Ed Speleers?

Ed Speleers. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Speleers is an actor who landed the lead role of Eragon in the 2006 movie adaptation of the book series when he was just 17.

Speleers did not go to acting school and said he has a "massive chip on my shoulder about that" when speaking to Interview Magazine in 2016.

"Coming from England, it’s a tradition,” he continued. “It’s less and less so now; there are a lot of great young actors coming out of England who have maybe not gone to drama school, but I wish I had.”

He added that he’s always working with coaches, because “I think it’s important to work on yourself. If you aren’t going to work for a bit, if you’re going to choose not to take a job for a few months, you need to work on your own – and I don’t want to use this term – craft.”

Speleers is joining the drama as Adam alongside a host of other new You season 4 cast members, including Lukas Gage.

How old is Ed Speleers?

The actor is 34 years old.

What has Ed Speleers previously starred in?

Following his role in the movie adaption of Eragon, Speleers went on to star in Downton Abbey.

He also played the villainous Stephen Bonnet in Outlander.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What has Ed Speleers said about You season 4?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Speleers recently said of season 4: "Within this show, there’s definitely been an obsession with looking at high society; that’s obviously a running thread.

"I feel that it was interesting being a British actor seeing what the American take on it was. I feel like they’ve kind of got it on point."

He continued: "This is a series that elevates things. There are elements that are supposed to be slightly eyebrow-raising and they are supposed to be fun, and we are supposed to glitz it up a little bit. I think that’s been interesting to explore.

More like this

"We’re surrounded by it all the time. Every time you read a media publication or anything political, it’s all driven about a lot of these things at the moment and the disparity between society.

"So I think it makes sense to explore that, explore what is making those people tick and how do those people exist and operate. And ultimately, it’s quite fun bringing them down a peg or two."

Is Ed Speleers on Instagram?

Yes, the actor is on Instagram and is available at the handle @edwardjspeleers.

At present, Speleers has 98,000 followers.

Is Ed Speleers on Twitter?

No, not at present.

You season 4 part 1 is out now on Netflix, while part 2 will land on Thursday 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.