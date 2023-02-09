Like previous seasons of Netflix 's hit drama You , the fourth instalment has kept us guessing until the very end. Well, to the very end of part 1 at least.

Unlike previous seasons, season 4 has been split into a two-part release with the month between part 1 and part 2 now looking very long after that surprise ending. If you're yet to watch it for yourself, be warned: major spoilers follow.

With the new season focusing on Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg being made into a reluctant detective, it seemed like the murder mystery had almost gotten the better of him. That is until the 'Eat the Rich' killer was finally revealed in the last part of the finale.

Throughout the past five episodes, we've watched on wondering who out of Joe's newfound group of London elite socialites could have possibly killed Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) and then Simon (Aidan Cheng). Well, throw in a last minute trip to Lady Phoebe's (Tilly Keeper) countryside manor and of course, you have the ideal hotbed for another murder.

It was like a game of Cluedo, except with a lot more money flying around, classist sentiment and drugs. The finale also saw Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) finally act on their obvious connection. But now that they seem to be closer, will Kate suss out that Joe has actually deceived them all into thinking he's English professor Jonathan Moore?

Read on for a full rundown of You season 4 part 1's ending, including whether Joe actually did survive that manor house fire or not.

You season 4 part 1 ending explained: Did Joe survive?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You. Netflix

That is the question that we were all, surprisingly, left thinking as the season 4 finale reached its end. Who'd have thought it, hey?

We didn't know that the murderous protagonist would actually be facing the prospect of his own death, but after being confronted by the 'Eat the Rich' killer, Joe found himself in a bit of a pickle.

Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) – AKA the 'Eat the Rich' killer – was holding Joe hostage in the unused basement of Lady Phoebe's mansion. He had knocked Joe out in the forest as our protagonist was confronted by Roald (Ben Wiggins). But later, as Rhys mapped out his plan to frame Roald for the murders and kill him, Joe concocted his own scheme.

Finally face-to-face with the one person that knows his true identity in London, Joe tries to pacify Rhys into thinking that he'll side with him. But Rhys soon figures out what Joe's doing.

After getting increasingly annoyed at Joe's behaviour, Rhys decides to set the basement alight, leaving Joe and Roald to make it out for themselves. While it was touch-and-go as to if they would, they managed to break free and Kate came to the overground rescue, pulling them both out.

Back at home, Joe seems to pull away from wanting to spend time with Kate - and this could signal that he now wants to devote all his time to Rhys. But with Joe surviving the deadly fire, there's no guessing what's in store for his character in part 2.

Who is the 'Eat the Rich' killer?

Ed Speleers as Rhys and Penn Badgley as Joe in You season 4. Netflix

After five episodes that kept us guessing, the vengeful 'Eat the Rich' killer's identity was finally revealed - and it was none other than Rhys Montrose.

The author turned future politician was certainly convincing throughout the season, but his comments about his friends' wealth, as well as the state of London society, hinted at a wider plot. We weren't to know that he would actually end up being the killer, but it was clear he's definitely someone not to be messed with.

Could Rhys's comments around "sorting out" certain parts of his murderous plot also point to him killing before? We'll just have to wait and see.

What will happen in You season 4 part 2?

Penn Badgely as Joe and Ed Speleers as Rhys in You season 4. Netflix

Well, with Rhys and Joe very much aware of each other's true identities, we're assuming that part 2 will be a game of (very) intense cat and mouse. The closing clips of the part 1 finale saw Rhys officially announce his plans for London mayoral candidacy on the national news.

He's a charming author with working class roots, who seems like he genuinely has the best interests of Londoners at heart. He's basically a shoe-in for London mayor, but something tells us that Joe may try and stop him.

We can expect the coming episodes will likely depict Rhys's campaign, and the two are bound to have multiple run-ins with their friendship group. However, the last thing that Rhys tells Joe is that if he makes it out alive from the burning building, they can "revisit this" back in London.

But he also said that his original plan A was to frame Joe for Malcolm's murder. So, will Rhys actually be the one trying to blackmail Joe rather than vice versa?

Add to that the fact that Joe is seemingly pushing Kate away, Kate may start sussing out Joe sooner than he'd hoped. After all, the two disposed of Gemma's (Eve Austin) body and so are both harbouring a secret of their own. Will she turn on Joe and think he was the perpetrator all along?

Something tells us that Joe may have finally met his match in this series's villain Rhys, but the true question is whether our protagonist will make it out alive at the end of part 2.

