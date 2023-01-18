Now it's adding a big new film to its roster of originals, the Mexico-set romcom At Midnight, which stars Top Gun: Maverick 's Monica Barbaro and Terminator: Dark Fate 's Diego Boneta.

Paramount Plus may be one of the newer streaming services to reach the UK but over the past year it has continued to bolster its library with new titles such as Yellowstone prequel 1923 and Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King.

The film follows hotel manager Alejandro and movie star Sophie who form a relationship as they start to meet, you guessed it, at midnight.

But when will the film be released, who else stars in it and is a trailer available to watch now?

Read on for everything you need to know about At Midnight on Paramount Plus.

When will At Midnight be released on Paramount Plus?

Monica Barbaro in At Midnight. Courtesy of Camila Jurado/Paramount+

At Midnight will officially release on Paramount Plus on Friday 10th February 2023, meaning there's only a matter of weeks left to wait.

The film has been directed by Jonah Feingold (Dating & New York), and written by Feingold, Maria Hinojos (No, porque me enamoro) and Giovanni M Porta.

What is At Midnight about?

Diego Boneta in At Midnight. Courtesy of Camila Jurado/Paramount+

The official synopsis for At Midnight reads as follows: "At Midnight centres around Alejandro, an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie, a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood.

"He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film Super Society 3 in hopes of getting her own spin-off, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam cheating.

"Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight…"

At Midnight cast - Monica Barbaro and Diego Boneta star

Monica Barbaro and Diego Boneta in At Midnight. Courtesy of Camila Jurado/Paramount+

The cast of At Midnight is led by Monica Barbaro and Diego Boneta as the central couple Sophie and Alejandro. Meanwhile, the supporting cast is made up of actors including Anders Holm (Workaholics) and Whitney Cummings (2 Broke Girls).

Here is a list of the full main cast for At Midnight:

Monica Barbaro as Sophie

Diego Boneta as Alejandro

Anders Holm as Adam

Whitney Cummings as Margot

Catherine Cohen as Rachel

Casey Thomas Brown as Chris

Fernando Carsa as Tachi

Maya Zapata as Aurelia

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At Midnight trailer

You can watch the trailer for At Midnight right here now.

At Midnight will stream on Paramount Plus from Friday 10th February 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.