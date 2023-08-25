What's more, The Sun reports that the fire is deliberate, meaning we could have a potential murderer on the Square!

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A source told the publication: "Bosses are staying tight-lipped about who's behind the attack and who is left fighting for their lives, but viewers can expect lots of drama as the storyline unfolds on-screen and the residents of Walford deal with the fallout of the event.

"They are part of the explosive autumn the show has lined up."

RadioTimes.com contacted a representative of EastEnders, who declined to comment on the rumour.

If true, this will likely have a big impact on the outcome of the Christmas whodunnit, as well.

At the moment, six Walford women are in the frame for the murder of a mystery man.

It's likely that one of the fearsome ladies could be wrapped up in the café fire, and as a result, seeks revenge...

Time will tell - and we'll find out on Christmas Day who's really behind the murder.

Read more:

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday, and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.