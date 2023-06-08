The comedy legend joined the BBC One soap in 2021 , with Rocky initially introduced as Terry Cant, the biological father of Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

Brian Conley has noted that his EastEnders character Rocky Cotton could be killed off at Christmas.

However, a later twist revealed Rocky to be Tom Cotton and taking part in a long con with his niece Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero).

Now the character is poised to marry his beloved Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) but many are wondering if he could be the mystery character set to die on Christmas Day following the flash-forward scene in February.

Speaking on Steph's Packed Lunch on Thursday (8th June 2023), Conley teased the flash-forward mystery.

Conley noted: "In February we had a lovely episode where it flashed forward to Christmas, and someone's dead in The Vic and Letitia is there in a wedding dress and she's covered in blood.

"So everyone's going, ‘O my God, who's dead?’, as well as all the actors in the show, and all you saw was it's a male, or is it, I don't know.

"You just saw the cufflinks and I think everyone has been looking out for those cufflinks for a while now."

However, despite the speculation of cast members, Conley claims that none of them knows who the victim is.

The EastEnders Six stand over a dead body at the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He said: “None of us have got a clue. I believe leading up to Christmas, there might be ten of us laying there so that it will be a big surprise to us as well.

“We're all going to maybe film a moment where we're all laying on the floor and then right up until the last minute they can reveal on Christmas Day who it is.”

It was then that Conley revealed has been left wondering whether Rocky could be the one to die.

Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton and Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders next week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"You're in an ongoing drama so you know people do pass away and you do live on tenterhooks, especially if you’re enjoying it,” noted the actor, "and we all are, they’re a lovely bunch, everyone there."

He added: "I'm very happy to be there and I just think what we're doing now and the fact that it’s the number one soap is very exciting."

At present, Rocky is engaged to marry Kathy but is set to be confronted by his wife Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle) once again as their divorce papers remain unsigned and she has a secret to taunt him with.

Will Rocky and Kathy make it up the aisle?

