Brian Conley joins cast of EastEnders: “I cannot wait to order my first pint at The Queen Vic”

Looks like spring will be an eventful time for EastEnders‘ Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) as the BBC has confirmed Brian Conley will be joining the cast as Terry Cant, Sonia’s long-lost father.

Speaking of his arrival to Albert Square in a statement, the stage and screen actor said: “As you can imagine being a Londoner and now being part of EastEnders is such an incredible moment for me. I know for sure my dad’s looking down from above and saying ‘Good on yer son!’ It was always his favourite programme.

“So, in so many ways, it really is an honour to be part of such an iconic show and to be working with an incredibly talented team on camera and off. I cannot wait to order my first pint at The Queen Vic.”

It certainly sounds like Terry will make himself at home, but how will Sonia react to her father turning up out of the blue?

Executive Producer Jon sen said: “We are delighted to welcome Brian to Albert Square. We had been searching for some time but the moment we met Brian, we knew instantly we had found our man. Brian’s a talented performer whose charm, wit and charisma are exactly the qualities we want for Terry. We’ve got some wonderful stories in store for him and can’t wait for the audience to see Brian bring him to life.”

Conley has had a prolific career on stage and screen, and also appeared in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017. He is scheduled to make his EastEnders debut in spring 2021.

