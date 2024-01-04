Last year in the BBC One soap, Whitney (Shona McGarty) terminated her pregnancy after her unborn child Peach was diagnosed with Edward's Syndrome.

In emotional scenes last year, Whitney and her partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) said an emotional goodbye to baby Peach.

Since then, Whitney and Zack have moved forward with plans to be parents, but Whitney has been clear that after issues with two previous pregnancies, she does not want to carry a pregnancy again.

However, amid some heartache after parting with foster child Ashton, Whitney discovered that she was pregnant once more but warned Zack that she would likely terminate the pregnancy rather than go through any potential heartache, leaving Zack heartbroken.

In Thursday's episode, Whitney was seen paying a visit to the three in the allotments they had planted in memory of baby Peach.

While there, Whitney ended up conversing with the wise Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), who herself had previous experience of fostering with spouse Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean sat on a bench with Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. BBC

Yolande also reflected on her lack of biological children and discussed Whitney's desire for motherhood with her, recognising what a traumatic experience she had.

Whitney was given food for thought by hearing Yolande's experience and also how she described how important she had found it to have a supportive partner there with her through these difficulties.

Towards the end of the episode, Zack returned home to their flat and Whitey had left vitamins for pregnancy on the kitchen counter, which a confused Zack noticed.

Whitney then confirmed to Zack that she plans to keep the pregnancy and have a biological child with him, to Zack's delight.

Will Whitney finally get her happy ending?

James Farrar as Zack Hudson with Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC

Fans will be aware that actress Shona McGarty will be bowing out from her role as Whitney in the coming months, but how will she go?

McGarty herself and many fans (us included) are surely hoping so.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw told us in our Winter Preview: "I’m kind of staying tight-lipped about the details of Shona’s exit storyline. We've still got actually quite a lot to come for Whitney.

"But I yeah, I can confirm that she's leaving next year in 2024 and she and Zack have a big storyline at the beginning of the year and they get a lovely, little Christmas/New Year miracle."

McGarty first arrived in EastEnders in April 2008 as the adopted daughter of Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

