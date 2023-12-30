Whitney and partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar) endured a painful loss this year, as daughter Peach was diagnosed with Edwards' syndrome, which led the couple to terminate the pregnancy rather than allow the little one to suffer.

Afterwards, Whit explained that she couldn't put herself through another pregnancy, and she and Zack eventually agreed to apply to be foster carers.

Sonia Fowler confides in Whitney Dean in EastEnders BBC

Their first foster child, Ashton, comes and goes this festive season, and Whitney is downhearted. But when she takes a test and discovers that she is expecting again, she's unsure what to do.

A guilty Zack returns after a night of heavy drinking, and he's stunned when Whitney reveals that she's pregnant. The pair's discussion is interrupted, and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) excitedly tells Whit that she too may be pregnant as the pair head to Sonia's to take the test.

But as Zack joins Sonia's other half, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) for a drink, will Sonia learn that she's expecting?

Back with Whitney, though, the worried young woman later visits Peach's tree alone. Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) finds her, and they have a chat about their experiences with fostering.

But Whitney soon breaks down in tears, telling Yolande that she is pregnant. The ensuing heart-to-heart leads Whit to make a decision as she heads back home. But will she choose to have this baby?

Viewers know that Whitney will be departing Albert Square in the coming weeks, but will she be leaving alone? Might Zack exit alongside her, and their unborn baby?

You can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website. If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

