It became apparent that George was farmed as a child, and Gloria and Eddie were paid to take him in and look after him.

But the secrets kept coming, with Gloria and Eddie conceding he wasn't Jamaican, as he originally thought, he was actually Ghanian.

EastEnders' Colin Salmon.

After a meal with the family all together – including Miss Trouble herself, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) – the truth was all out, with Gloria insisting she loved her son regardless of how she came to adopt him.

A teary goodbye later, George and Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) resolved to move forwards with their lives as they sent Gloria and Eddie away to their cab.

But it became clear there's still more to emerge in the storyline when Eddie quizzed his wife about what she told him.

Gloria reassured him she only told George "what they'd agreed", before wondering if they should tell him more.

Eddie was firm, insisting they should stick to their plan.

What else are they hiding from George?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

