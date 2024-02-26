As a new week dawned on the BBC soap, Kat had another run-in with Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), who then told Nish that she was getting fed up of Kat - fully aware that he was using Kat to his own advantage.

Kat also told estranged husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) that she was worried about his young son Raymond in the wake of his mum Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) sectioning for psychosis.

But Phil pointed out that Kat had cut him out of her own sons' lives, before telling her that he had started the ball rolling on their divorce.

At the cab office, Kat told Nish that she was looking over some paperwork about how Phil wanted to split their joint assets.

While Kat felt that it looked relatively fair to her, Nish was quick to persuade her otherwise, as he offered to introduce her to a solicitor who could 'help'.

When Kat overheard Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) talking about dad Phil buying The Arches for him to run, she was fuming, and asked Nish to set up a meeting with solicitor Roger Peel so she could "hit Phil where it hurts".

A flirty Roger suggested that Kat should put her assets in someone else's name, and it was clear to viewers that Nish intended for that person to be him.

Considering her options, Kat spoke to Nish's estranged wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), who warned her not to trust Nish - all the advice she had been given was a scam.

In The Vic, Kat decided to test Nish by claiming that she wanted to put the businesses in Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) name.

Nish suggested that Kat may not be able to trust the likes of Stacey, before offering her some company names she could use to register her assets.

With that, the scales fell from Kat's eyes, and she knew that Nish had been playing her all along.

She headed over to the Slater house, where she told Suki she was sick of men walking all over her. Unwilling to let Nish use her at her weakest for a moment longer, Kat planned to make him pay.

Suki told Kat that she should be very careful of "dangerous" Nish, and refused to help her. But Kat insisted that Nish didn't scare her - and he wouldn't get away with what he had done. Will Kat be able to take Nish down?

