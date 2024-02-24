Nish will soon be seen trying to access the Mitchell fortune by introducing Kat to a dodgy divorce lawyer, Roger Peel.

What happens during the meeting remains to be seen, but Kat later plots against Nish, who is unaware she is privy to his true motivations.

His estranged wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) tries to warn Kat that Nish is dangerous and she should steer clear; but Kat ignores her and goes ahead with her plan.

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Unfortunately, Nish finds out about Kat's scheming, and launches an attack on her! Kat flees to the Slater house, where Nish follows her. Kat and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) humiliate Nish, who calls the police about the events of Christmas.

By the end of the week, Nish turns violent once more, this time with Suki, who has already endured years of abuse at his hands. He's caught in the act, but can Suki and Kat defeat the evil villain once and for all?

We've been speculating on how Nish might get his comeuppance, and the inevitable moment can't come soon enough.

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 26th February 2024.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.