Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) comes up with a cruel plan to stop daughter Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green) from leaving Walford.

Meanwhile, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) hopes to raise Kathy Cotton's (Gillian Taylforth) spirits, while Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) offers some pearls of wisdom.

Read on for your EastEnders spoilers from 26th - 29th February 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Nish Panesar turns violent as he twists the knife over Christmas

Nish is using Kat for his own gain. BBC

Kat is worried about Phil's young son Raymond, but Phil shuts down her concerns and reveals his solicitor has started divorce proceedings.

Kat overhears that Phil is buying the Arches from other son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), and suspects that Phil isn't being honest in the divorce, as the business wasn't listed on his solicitors letter.

Meanwhile, Nish seizes his opportunity to get his hands on the Mitchell fortune through his new relationship with Kat.

Nish introduces Kat to dodgy divorce lawyer Roger Peel, and as the week continues, Kat heads over to visit Nish. But it's soon clear that he's aware of Kat's plan, and she has to fend off an attack from Nish!

Kat then rushes to see Stacey, Suki and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace). The group exchange words, before Kat and Stacey humiliate Nish. Nish retaliates by giving DC Whisson a call about the events of Christmas Day! What will he say?

In the Vic, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) gives Suki food for thought, and she heads to the family home to ask for a truce with estranged husband Nish.

But Nish turns violent, and the wider Panesar clan arrive home in Suki's time of need. Can they save Suki?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

2. Stacey Slater evicts Suki Panesar

Stacey and Suki's row turns dramatic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the Albert, The Six meet with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) to discuss the latest developments in the murder cover-up.

But things take a sour turn when a row erupts between Stacey and Suki, ending with Stacey kicking Suki out of the Slater home.

Suki tells her devastated partner, Eve, that she's leaving, as Nish watches on. What does this mean for their future, and how will the women fare in keeping their dark secret with Nish playing detective and Johnny taking charge?

3. Dean Wicks schemes to keep hold of Jade Masood

Dean has a new plot in mind. BBC

Jade takes the opportunity to get some much-needed freedom, playing matchmaker between Dean and a woman called Fern.

But Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) is repulsed to spot Dean out on a first date with Fern (Ellena Vincent) outside Walford East, and she storms over to interrupt by exposing his dark past.

Later, Jade feels guilty as she prepares to tell Dean that she's moving to Pakistan with mum Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar).

After a heart-to-heart with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), Jade heads to Beales Eels to break the news to Dean, who doesn't take the news well.

After his solicitor confirms that he is unable to stop Jade from moving away, Dean begins a sinister plan to make Jade stay – but what is it?

4. Sonia Fowler tries to cheer up Kathy Cotton

Gillian Taylforth as a horrified Kathy Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

Sonia invites Kathy over for dinner in an attempt to cheer her up ahead of her husband Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) sentencing.

She and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) treat Kathy to a boozy brunch to lift her spirits as the sentencing draws closer.

But with Kathy having secretly reported Rocky to protect The Six's secret, can anything make her feel better?

5. Yolande Trueman has wise words for Denzel Danes

Amy is not happy with Denzel. BBC

Amy is deflated after a conversation with stepsister Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) invites Amy out for a date night to cheer her up.

But with Denzel obsessed over his gym training, he stands Amy up! Denzel feels guilty as he tries to make amends over putting the gym before his relationship with Amy.

But Denzel is given food for thought when Yolande tells him he needs to shift his focus back onto Amy and away from his fitness regime. Will Yolande's words inspire him?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

