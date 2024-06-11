Meanwhile, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is reeling to come face-to-face with sexual predator Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler).

Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) leaves son Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) worried; while Billy's son Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips) is in trouble and Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) fundraiser faces a setback.

Finally, Harvey Monroe's (Ross Boatman) new friend Maya Houssain (Bharti Patel) may be up to no good – can Harvey trust her?

Read on below for all your EastEnders spoilers from 17th - 20th June 2024.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Callum Highway investigates Keanu Taylor's murder

Jack Branning and Callum Highway in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On Father's Day, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is lonely without son Ben (Max Bowden) and daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper). He's further hurt when Denise Fox (Diane Parish) takes their son Raymond Dawkins (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte) over the road for christening prep for her grandson Jordan.

Phil is stung when Callum doesn't invite him to Ben's video call that day, so he asks Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) if he can spend time with their son Albie. Reluctant Sharon relents, and is warmed to see father and son bonding by playing football.

Sharon convinces Callum to ask Phil along to Ben's call after all, but when Callum asks her about Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) and Keanu, Sharon rushes off. Callum's suspicions are again piqued by a comment from true killer Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), before he prepares for Ben's video call from prison in America.

When Callum informs Phil of his earlier conversation with Sharon, Phil leaves to visit Sharon again. When Phil spots a suspicious text on her phone from Linda, Phil demands to hear the truth. Sharon is adamant there's nothing to tell, so Phil goes to ask Linda instead, until Sharon stops Phil in his tracks.

As the week continues, Sharon is spooked to bump into Callum in the café, as he announces he's speaking to the detectives who investigated Keanu's murder. Sharon, Linda, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) discuss how to keep Callum off the scent.

Jack tries to deter Callum from looking into the case, while Johnny uses Ben's absence to try and convince Callum to drop his suspicions. Will this be enough to stop Callum, or might he find out that Linda is responsible for Keanu's death?

Meanwhile, Sharon allows Phil to see more of Albie, and when Phil's alone with the little boy, he confirms to Albie that he's his dad. But does Phil know about Sharon's involvement in the cover up?

Asked what motivates Callum to dig into Keanu's case, actor Clay explained: "I think it ordinarily would be out of character for Callum to be hellbent on catching Keanu’s killer, given their history.

"I think he’s just latching on to anything that will keep him focused and pre-occupied so he doesn’t have to think about his true feelings relating to Ben’s absence. It’s definitely a distraction from what’s going on in his personal life."

Might Johnny convince Callum that he's reading too much into things because he misses his husband, using Ben's situation to The Six's advantage?

2. Yolande Trueman haunted by Pastor Clayton's presence

Yolande struggles around Pastor Clayton. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) tries to convince Yolande to skip the baptism, but she's determined to attend. Yolande is annoyed to hear that Patrick has tried to meddle in Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) plans, and the pair share a heated exchange.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) gives Yolande a boost with some advice, but it's short-lived when she comes face-to-face with Pastor Clayton and his wife Stella (Velile Tshabalala) outside the community centre. Yolande is anxious as Jordan's baptism day arrives, but Patrick is supportive.

Chelsea is nervous for other reasons, only to be distracted by her aunt Kim Fox's (Tameka Empson) outfit! At the church, Denise senses something is up with Yolande and tries to speak to her alone, while Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) bumps into Yolande while she's praying, and the pair have an unexpected heart-to-heart about bravery.

Yolande finds the strength to go ahead with the occasion as planned, but it soon becomes too much and she shouts at Clayton, before running out of the church. Will Clayton ever be brought to justice?

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

3. Stevie Mitchell causes concern as he helps grandson Will Mitchell

Stevie Mitchell and Mo Harris in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stevie, Billy, Jack and Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) head off on the Father's Day fishing trip with their sons, and Stevie confiscates Denzel (Jaden Ladega), Will and Ricky's (Frankie Day) phones to force them to enjoy the great outdoors and reconnect with their dads.

Billy is concerned for his father's wellbeing when Stevie calls him by the wrong name – and we wonder if Stevie uses other son Teddy's (Roland Manookian) name instead. EastEnders has confirmed the imminent arrival of Teddy, alongside his own sons Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman), and their existence will leave Billy stunned!

Before this big reveal on-screen, though, Billy worries about Stevie's apparent memory lapse, but is soon distracted by Will when he's forced to take the teen's phone away once back in Walford. Stevie diffuses the situation, before catching Will about to steal from his mum Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) purse.

Will tries to cover, but Stevie spots a text on Will's phone and forces the truth out of him – Will admits he's being blackmailed! Stevie plans to tell Billy, but bottles it at the last minute and asks Mo Harris (Laila Morse) for help instead.

Mo and Stevie sell stolen goods on the market to raise money for Will, but their good start is derailed by a meddling Phil as Honey and Billy put a stop to the unlicensed stall...

4. Lola Pearce-Brown's fundraiser ruined by theft

Jay performs in memory of late wife Lola. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the charity fundraiser held in memory of Lola gets underway at The Vic, Stevie isn't in the mood to celebrate as he feels guilty about letting Will down.

Mo buoys up Stevie and the pair put on a successful magic act, while Lola's widower Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) sings while playing guitar.

But later, the locals are horrified to learn that the charity money has been stolen! Does this have anything to do with Will's dilemma? Or is there another explanation that isn't connected to this mystery storyline?

5. Maya Houssain digs into Harvey Monroe's past

Maya learns about Harvey's son Aaron. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harvey and Maya go for lunch together after Maya is stood up by a friend. But the conversation sours when the subject turns to their families, and Harvey reveals the truth about his son Aaron's (Charlie Wernham) criminal acts.

Harvey worries he's lost a friend in Maya when she doesn't respond to his text, but we soon see her looking up the details of Aaron's criminal history. What is Maya's motive here?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.