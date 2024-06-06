However, Teddy won't arrive alone as he'll have his two sons, Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) with him.

Tensions will run high when the trio come faced with the rest of the iconic Mitchell family on Albert Square.

Stevie will be forced to admit he didn't tell Billy and Phil (Steve McFadden) the whole truth about his family – but will they take the new Mitchells in?

Speaking of the exciting new casting, executive producer Chris Clenshaw, said: "I’m delighted to welcome Roland, Elijah and Lewis to EastEnders as we bring a new branch of the iconic Mitchell family to the Square.

"The arrival of Teddy, Harry and Barney will be a seismic shock for Billy and an unwelcome surprise for Phil. With their arrival sparking more questions than answers, it’s not long before the Mitchells find themselves at war as Teddy and his sons are thrust into the heart of the drama."

(L-R) Lewis Bridgeman as Barney Mitchell, Roland Manookian as Teddy Mitchell, and Elijah Holloway as Harry Mitchell for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Maookian, who is best known for his roles in The Football Factory, RocknRolla and The Rise of the Footsoldier franchise, said: "I've been watching EastEnders my whole life, so being part of it is amazing! Coming in as a Mitchell means you've got big shoes to fill, but it's a challenge that I'm happy to accept.

"It's a privilege to have the chance to work with the likes of Perry Fenwick, Steve McFadden, and the legendary Alan Ford – what amazing company to keep. Teddy is an enigmatic sort of fella with old-school principles, but he's tuned into modernity, too. It's a lovely part to get my teeth into."

Holloway added: "It's a massive privilege to join a British institution like EastEnders and to be playing a Mitchell makes it even more exciting. We've been given such a warm welcome, and it's unbelievable to be turning up to work in Walford every day. Harry has a lot of charm and swagger, but he's got a bit of a temper, too. He can’t resist trouble, or the ladies, so he’s ready to shake things up in typical Mitchell style!"

How will the rest of the Mitchell react to the new arrivals? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bridgeman shared: "Joining the EastEnders cast has been very exciting and such a great opportunity, which has been made even better by working with a wonderful cast and crew. Barney is an interesting character to explore because of his more introverted nature compared to the other members of his family, and I'm looking forward to seeing how he grows and develops in Albert Square."

The new Mitchells arrive later this month.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.