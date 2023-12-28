Alan Ford has been confirmed to be portraying Stevie Mitchell in EastEnders in the New Year.

Fans had been aware that Ford was joining the BBC One soap for scenes surrounding the funeral of Aunt Sal Martin in the New Year after he was spotted on set, but the Hollywood star's role had yet to be confirmed until now.

Now the soap has confirmed that Ford will portray Stevie Mitchell, the estranged father of long-term favourite Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

Having grown up in care, viewers have been aware that Billy did not have the happiest home life and he was left in foster care at the age of 10 when Stevie took sole custody of Billy's brother Charlie.

Billy last saw his father Stevie off-screen 25 years ago but will now be reunited with him at the funeral of Aunt Sal Martin, played by the late Anna Karen.

Alan Ford as Stevie Mitchell in EastEnders standing in a black suit and coat in a churchyard.
Alan Ford joins the cast of EastEnders as Billy Mitchell's father, Stevie. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking of his casting in the soap, Alan Ford commented: "I feel highly delighted to be playing a character close to my own age in this extremely popular television drama series."

