Linda was already struggling ahead of Father's Day, with young son Ollie (Harry Farr) asking lots of questions about dad Mick (Danny Dyer).

Linda's mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and elder son Johnny (Charlie Suff) offered their support as Linda spoke of a vivid dream of her beloved Mick. But, aware of his mum's secret, Johnny dismissed Elaine's suggestion that Linda might benefit from therapy.

The day took a worrying turn when Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) dropped by with a request for them to hold Keanu's wake in the pub, as he is being laid to rest this week.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

An oblivious Elaine agreed immediately, even waiving the fee due to her belief that Keanu had been murdered by evil Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo).

Linda couldn't bear the thought of being so close to the grief of Keanu's family after what she had done, and Johnny found her drinking upstairs.

Linda admitted that she couldn't face the wake, but Johnny insisted that he knew she could stay strong for her family, and Linda claimed she had only had the one drink "for the shock".

She headed out to tell Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) the news, but Sharon was none the wiser until Bernie informed her that Keanu's cremation was booked.

As Sharon and Johnny discussed Linda, they heard a crash from the pub cellar, where drunken Linda had fallen to the floor. As Linda wailed about how she had killed Keanu and deserved to be punished, Johnny and Sharon despaired over how to contain the truth. Will Linda end up confessing everything?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.