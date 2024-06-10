EastEnders airs troubling scenes for Linda Carter in early BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for Monday 10th June's episode.
*Warning: Contains spoilers for tonight's EastEnders episode (10th June 2024), currently available on BBC iPlayer.*
Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) fate continued to haunt his killer, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), in EastEnders – as she found herself crumbling at the prospect of hosting his wake at The Queen Vic!
Linda was already struggling ahead of Father's Day, with young son Ollie (Harry Farr) asking lots of questions about dad Mick (Danny Dyer).
Linda's mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and elder son Johnny (Charlie Suff) offered their support as Linda spoke of a vivid dream of her beloved Mick. But, aware of his mum's secret, Johnny dismissed Elaine's suggestion that Linda might benefit from therapy.
The day took a worrying turn when Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) dropped by with a request for them to hold Keanu's wake in the pub, as he is being laid to rest this week.
An oblivious Elaine agreed immediately, even waiving the fee due to her belief that Keanu had been murdered by evil Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo).
Linda couldn't bear the thought of being so close to the grief of Keanu's family after what she had done, and Johnny found her drinking upstairs.
Linda admitted that she couldn't face the wake, but Johnny insisted that he knew she could stay strong for her family, and Linda claimed she had only had the one drink "for the shock".
She headed out to tell Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) the news, but Sharon was none the wiser until Bernie informed her that Keanu's cremation was booked.
As Sharon and Johnny discussed Linda, they heard a crash from the pub cellar, where drunken Linda had fallen to the floor. As Linda wailed about how she had killed Keanu and deserved to be punished, Johnny and Sharon despaired over how to contain the truth. Will Linda end up confessing everything?
