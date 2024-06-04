Linda heads upstairs for a drink and is found by her worried son Johnny (Charlie Suff), before Linda fibs that she's going to visit Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) to relay the news.

It's actually Bernie who fills Sharon in on the funeral plans, just as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is asking Sharon if he can see more of their young son Albie.

Sharon tries to stay strong. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon is shocked when Johnny reveals that Linda already knew about the funeral, and they find an intoxicated Linda in the barrel store.

Johnny and Sharon try once more to get Linda sober, and Sharon later has a heart-to-heart with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Sharon resolves to help Linda regain her sobriety, but when she books Linda an AA meeting, Sharon panics when Linda decides to speak up. Not a good idea, under the circumstances!

Linda throws herself into planning the wake, but it's clear she's not coping at all. Linda offers to help Sharon tell Albie that Keanu is dead, but Sharon puts off the upsetting task until family friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) gives her the advice that pushes her to talk to Albie at last.

Sharon is touched by a gesture from Linda's young son Ollie (Harry Farr), and this spurs her on to attend Keanu's funeral for Albie's sake.

Linda and Kathy hold a private memorial for Keanu at The Arches so that Sharon can say a proper goodbye, but can the three women cope as they continue to conceal the truth?

Evil Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) is currently locked up for Keanu's murder, but how long until Linda's guilt is exposed?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 10th June.

