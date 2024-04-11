It started earlier in the week when Stacey (Lacey Turner) planted the cursed meat thermometer in Dean Wick's (Matt Di Angelo) flat.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) put the plan into motion and went to the police station to tell them she believed it was Dean who killed Keanu (knowing full well it was in fact her).

She explained how she "saw" Dean lugging something heavy in a tarp across Bridge Street and into the cafe.

The detective was keen to know why she was so convinced it was him and she reaffirmed that she saw his face.

Matt Di Angelo as Dean Wicks in EastEnders.

He pressed her on why she lied to the police in her initial Christmas statement, to which Linda explained she was scared of him because only she knows what he's really like: a rapist.

Through tears, she explained how no one believed her when she reported it to the police instead, and as a result she was left fearful of what Dean would do if he found out what she was doing.

Later, Dean and Jade (Elizabeth Green) walked around Albert Square, excited to be heading to New York tomorrow.

But smug Dean had the smiled wiped off his face when the police arrived and announced he was to be arrested for the murder of Keanu.

Furious Dean was whisked to the station where he was questioned about what he was doing on the night in question.

Dean seemed confident they had nothing really on him, until the police searched his flat and uncovered the murder weapon.

The detective finally revealed Linda "saw" Dean dragging something into the cafe.

Realisation set in that he was being set up by his nemesis, and for once it looked like he wouldn't get his own way.

Is this the end of Dean's reign of terror?

EastEnders normally airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

