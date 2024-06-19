With little Jordan Fox's christening set to take place and Clayton due to run the service, Yolande vowed to attend as one of his godparents.

Her partner Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) supported Yolande, but her efforts to put on a smile faltered as soon as she saw Clayton at the church. Denise Fox (Diane Parish) clocked that Yolande was uneasy around Pastor Clayton, and tried to find out what had happened.

But they were interrupted by the man himself, and he menacingly blocked Yolande's path as he intimidated her and ordered her not to speak up about his actions.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish, left) tried to get to the bottom of what has been troubling Yolande. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Thankfully, Yolande's next encounter strengthened her, as Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) arrived and spoke of her own turmoil over the loss of big brother Keanu (Danny Walters).

When Yolande declared Bernie brave, Bernie returned the sentiment, in a powerful moment played beautifully by Wynter and Norris.

Bernie insisted that she wished to be more like Yolande, who knew right and wrong and "always" spoke out, giving Yolande food for thought.

The pair joined the congregation and Clayton baptised Jordan, but when it was time for family photos and Clayton was invited to feature, he put a hand on Yolande's waist.

Yolande immediately jumped away from his grasp and, heard by Patrick, she condemned Clayton's behaviour and left the church alone.

We next saw Yolande at the police station, where she insisted she needed to speak to someone about her sexual assault ordeal. Will Pastor Clayton finally face justice?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

