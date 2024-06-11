Bianca has been seen struggling since the departure of adopted daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) who rejected her after she learned her mum had hidden the secret of Whitney’s fiancé Zack Hudson (James Farrar) sleeping with her best friend and cousin Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

However, this week, Bianca’s attentions to have turned to the intentions and misdemeanours of Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), the partner of her half-sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

On Monday, Bianca discovered that Reiss had been funding his IVF treatment with Sonia from the personal financial account of his comatose wife Debbie.

The following episode, Bianca forced Reiss to come clean about what he had secretly been doing and had intended to do so once more.

Bianca Jackon (Patsy Palmer, left) causes a scene at the pub in the presence of Kat (Jessie Wallace), Reiss (Jonny Freeman), and Sonia (Natalie Cassidy). BBC/Calum McCarron

Sonia was emotionally torn to discover what had happened and Bianca remained firm that what Reiss was doing was wrong and that he was not good enough for her.

However, following a heart-to-heart with more optimistic friend Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), Sonia remained committed to Reiss and their relationship and advocated for using Debbie’s money to pay for their next round of IVF treatment.

As Tuesday’s episode concluded, Bianca made her dislike of Sonia’s decisions clear but Reiss privately threatend Bianca to back off and not get in the way of his relationship with Sonia.

It seems, however, that the ever-shy-and-retiring Bianca will not take this lying down and will be stung by her sister's actions.

It seems that Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy, right) has her say too! BBC/Calum McCarron

In the first look at Wednesday’s episode, Bianca retaliates by shouting the odds at Reiss and Sonia from behind the bar in the Queen Victoria pub.

While Bianca has backup watching in the form of best pal Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace), has she gone too far this time?

Following the loss of Whitney from her life, has Bianca now lost Sonia for good too?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.