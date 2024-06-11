Bianca was horrified to hear that Reiss had used money belonging to his wife Debbie (Jenny Meier) to fund his and Sonia's IVF treatment, and planned to take the rest too!

Debbie remains in a care home after a stroke left her unresponsive, and so she cannot consent to Reiss's decision.

Reiss claimed that he had told Debbie what he was up to, and that despite her condition, she would want what was best for him.

But Bianca was understandably sickened, adding that keeping secrets from her stepdaughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) had left them estranged, and so she refused to let the same thing happen to her and Sonia.

Bianca ordered Reiss to come clean to Sonia, but they arrived home to find Sonia on the phone to the IVF clinic.

Reiss was forced to intervene, telling Sonia that he didn't have the cash for their next step, and that the IVF they had already undergone had been paid for with Debbie's money, which was from a savings account that Reiss now had power of attorney over.

Sonia was disgusted, while Reiss insisted that what he had done was totally legal - if unethical! Reiss hoped to make Sonia understand, but she was hurt that he hadn't told her, and branded his actions extreme as she confided that sharing Reiss with Debbie was hard enough, let alone the idea that a potential baby would be down to Debbie's money.

Asking for some time to think, Sonia sent Reiss away, only to feel worse when Bianca badmouthed Reiss to her. Sonia jumped to his defence, and ordered Bianca to leave her alone - before Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) stepped in to offer Sonia some support.

Rather savagely, Kathy advised Sonia that when Debbie died, the money would belong to Reiss anyway! Her bottom line was that if she were in Sonia's shoes, she would accept that Reiss was a good man who just wanted to make her happy.

Ultimately, Sonia told Reiss that while what he did was wrong, she forgave him and, in the end, she wanted him to use Debbie's money to fund their dream after all.

Bianca was incredulous, but Sonia didn't want to hear her latest outburst. Left alone with Reiss, Bianca told him that Sonia would one day see through him.

But Reiss branded Bianca a toxic mess, and declared that he had had enough of Bianca trying to come between him and Sonia.

"I can say anything I like," he said. "And if you keep on coming between me and Sonia, I'm warning you, I'm not gonna stand for it!"

What exactly is Reiss capable of?

