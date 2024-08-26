However, despite Dean's evil ways, he actually wasn't behind Keanu's death. Keanu was killed by Kellie Bright's Linda Carter, as she defended Letitia Dean's Sharon, who he was strangling.

The Six then covered up the murder, before eventually framing Dean for it. Now, we've got our first proper look at how Dean's trial will play out in the episodes starting from Monday 2nd September.

The Six hatched a plan to pin the murder on Dean, in part because he had escaped justice for raping Linda. Will he finally be punished, even if it's for the wrong crime?

We already know that this will be Dean's final storyline on the soap, whether or not the character is jailed for the murder or is found not guilty.

Matt Di Angelo told The Sun on the red carpet at the Radio Times Soap Awards that he would be departing the show following this storyline.

He said: "There is a trial. I know the result of the trial, because we've filmed it already. I can tell you - but I won't because it would ruin the television.

"Dean is a bit like the World Cup. You can handle a bit of him every six years or so, and then after a week you’re like, 'OK, enough of this.'"

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

