In the pictures, Sharon (Letitia Dean) appears nervous as she is questioned, while the other members of The Six – bar Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) – watch anxiously on.

Dean Wicks' trial gets underway on EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Earlier this year, Dean (Matt Di Angelo) was arrested and charged for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) after being framed by The Six.

It was actually Linda who had committed the crime, fatally stabbing Keanu in a desperate attempt to save her friend Sharon, who was being brutally throttled by her fiancé.

The group later hatched a plan to pin the crime on Dean, in part as retaliation for his rape of Linda, a crime for which he has so far escaped justice.

The spoiler pictures show their plan reach its culmination, with Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) watching Sharon give evidence alongside Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who is also in on the scheme.

Will their plot succeed, or will Dean get off again?

Whatever the outcome, it appears we won't see Dean again once the verdict is in, with Matt Di Angelo confirming to The Sun on the red carpet at the Radio Times Soap Awards that he would be departing EastEnders following this storyline's climax.

"There is a trial," he said. "I know the result of the trial, because we've filmed it already. I can tell you - but I won't because it would ruin the television."

"Dean is a bit like the World Cup," he continued. "You can handle a bit of him every six years or so, and then after a week you’re like, 'OK, enough of this'."

Di Angelo added that Dean would "not" be "back to the Square" following the trial – but is that because he'll be behind bars, or will the villain be cleared and seek a new life away from Walford? We'll know the answer soon enough...

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.