EastEnders airs shocking double arrest in Debbie Colwell murder
Warning: contains spoilers for today's episode.
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Tuesday's EastEnders episode (20th August 2024), currently available on BBC iPlayer.*
There was a shocking update in the Debbie Colwell (played by Jenny Meier) storyline during today's gripping episode of EastEnders.
Fresh off the bat from his new deal with Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), Reiss (Johnny Colwell) was visibly uncomfortable throughout the episode, even though he got some happy news from the midwife that his unborn baby with Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) is healthy.
Despite the positive update and his upcoming engagement party, the weight of all his recent actions caught up with Reiss, who had a panic attack.
Sonia consoled him and explained they would have a happy and long life together - but her words were to be cursed.
At the end of the episode it was their party, and while he tried to relax a bit, it was short-lived when the police walked in and wanted to speak to Reiss.
But they didn't just come for him - they dropped a bombshell by announcing they were arresting Reiss and Sonia for Debbie's murder.
Is this the end of their not-so-fairytale romance? And will either of them be found guilty?
