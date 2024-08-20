Fresh off the bat from his new deal with Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), Reiss (Johnny Colwell) was visibly uncomfortable throughout the episode, even though he got some happy news from the midwife that his unborn baby with Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) is healthy.

Despite the positive update and his upcoming engagement party, the weight of all his recent actions caught up with Reiss, who had a panic attack.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sonia consoled him and explained they would have a happy and long life together - but her words were to be cursed.

More like this

At the end of the episode it was their party, and while he tried to relax a bit, it was short-lived when the police walked in and wanted to speak to Reiss.

But they didn't just come for him - they dropped a bombshell by announcing they were arresting Reiss and Sonia for Debbie's murder.

Is this the end of their not-so-fairytale romance? And will either of them be found guilty?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.