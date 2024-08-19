With Reiss hiding the brutal secret that he murdered his wife Debbie (Jenny Meier), he's also been facing threats from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who Reiss conned out of thousands of pounds to settle his debts.

Meanwhile, Teddy was unimpressed when his son Harry (Elijah Holloway) arrived back in Walford bruised and bloodied after returning to their previous home.

Teddy warned Harry against going back again, before asking Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) about her and Phil's troubles with Reiss.

More like this

In the café, Reiss was spooked when Phil ordered him to pay up by midday. Reiss's pregnant fiancée Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) revealed their engagement to Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), who insisted on throwing the couple a party.

In The Queen Vic, Teddy warned Kathy that Phil was on the warpath over Reiss, while Reiss was forced to tell Sonia just how urgent things had become with Phil.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Phil stormed over and tried to intimidate Reiss and Sonia, Sonia reminded Phil that he had once promised late relative Jamie Mitchell (Jack Ryder) that he would look after her.

But it was Sharon and Teddy who managed to calm the situation. After Sharon pointed out that it wasn't like Sonia to turn a blind eye to behaviour like Reiss's, Sonia convinced Sharon that Debbie's impending life insurance payout would be used to pay her and Phil as soon as possible.

Teddy persuaded Phil to let him take Reiss's debts off his hands, and later bought Sharon a drink in the pub, updating her on his input with Reiss. Sharon doubted that Sonia was doing the right thing in standing by Reiss, but little do they know what he's truly capable of.

Paying Reiss a visit at home, Teddy explained that he was taking over from Phil where the money was concerned. Teddy told Reiss that he and his sons had been in trouble lately, and would benefit from Reiss's dodgy accounting skills.

Reiss shook hands on the deal, but how will either man fare in the coming weeks? While Reiss and Sonia are arrested for Debbie's murder in upcoming scenes, Teddy's family secret grows more intriguing...

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.