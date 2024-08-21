Reiss fared well, with the secret murderer managing to have a convincing alibi and no clear motive for killing his wife.

But life wasn't as simple for Sonia in the other room, who couldn't supply an alibi for the night in question, and even though she was telling the truth about her interactions with Debbie, seemed quite suspicious indeed.

The police certainly thought so, wondering why it was that she would visit her partner's ex so frequently, why she would go alone to see her, and why her DNA was found on the pillow that smothered the comatose woman.

Clearly frustrated by how she was being questioned, Sonia at times even let her frustration slip out as anger, which simply didn't go in her favour.

As the episode came to a close, Reiss was relieved to hear the CPS had demanded he be released as there wasn't substantial evidence for him.

But the same couldn't be said for poor Son, who was charged with the murder of Debbie.

Will Sonia be able to prove her innocence? And will Reiss's crimes ever be uncovered?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

