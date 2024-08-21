EastEnders airs dramatic update for Sonia Fowler in early iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for the EastEnders episode airing 21st August.
Things have gone from bad to worse for Sonia Fowler (played by Natalie Cassidy) following her arrest with fiancé Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) yesterday on EastEnders.
The pair were dragged away from their engagement party by the police and faced a night of intense questioning over the murder of Debbie.
Reiss fared well, with the secret murderer managing to have a convincing alibi and no clear motive for killing his wife.
But life wasn't as simple for Sonia in the other room, who couldn't supply an alibi for the night in question, and even though she was telling the truth about her interactions with Debbie, seemed quite suspicious indeed.
The police certainly thought so, wondering why it was that she would visit her partner's ex so frequently, why she would go alone to see her, and why her DNA was found on the pillow that smothered the comatose woman.
Clearly frustrated by how she was being questioned, Sonia at times even let her frustration slip out as anger, which simply didn't go in her favour.
As the episode came to a close, Reiss was relieved to hear the CPS had demanded he be released as there wasn't substantial evidence for him.
But the same couldn't be said for poor Son, who was charged with the murder of Debbie.
Will Sonia be able to prove her innocence? And will Reiss's crimes ever be uncovered?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.