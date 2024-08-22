EastEnders airs devastating separation in early iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing 22nd August 2024.
There was an upsetting development in Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) and Reiss's (Jonny Freeman) story on today's EastEnders.
Albert Square was reeling at the news of Sonia being charged with the murder of Debbie.
While most couldn't believe the nurse would be a killer, she could hardly come to terms with it herself as she sat in her custody cell.
Reiss appeared to also feel guilty, and the weight of his actions were coming back to haunt him as he thought of his pregnant partner.
He turned to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for help, and he managed to get him some time with Sonia in her cell.
The pair lamented what life could be like now with Sonia in the cell and having to go through pregnancy alone, while also trying to remain calm so as to not harm her unborn baby.
Their reunion came to a devastating end very quickly, as an officer came abruptly to remove her to a more permanent fixture in prison while she awaits her date in court to make a plea.
Sonia cried that she was scared, while Jack held Reiss back from making the situation any worse.
The pair muttered a tearful "bye" to each other in upsetting scenes.
How will Sonia cope in prison? And will Reiss do the right thing by innocent Sonia?
