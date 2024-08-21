Those who feature on the podcast will take listeners on a journey of how they started in soap, "the auditions, the interviews, the failed attempts, the highs and the lows – and how it all provided them the essential skills needed to launch their international careers".

Turner, who many know and love as the iconic Stacey Slater, will also give audiences an insight into her story of how she broke into the industry over two decades ago.

Lacey Turner said: "EastEnders holds a very special place in my heart, it was my very first acting job, and although I have been fortunate enough to explore other roles, for me nothing compares to working on a soap.

"With this podcast I get the opportunity to talk to some incredibly talented people in the industry that also started their career on a soap, including writers, actors and many more, and I get to explore how soaps launched their careers and where they are now, which is very exciting."

There are plenty of famous faces who have made their mark across industries, who all first started out in soaps including the likes of Suranne Jones, Ben Hardy and Martine McCutcheon.

Kris Green, Training Executive at BBC Studios Drama productions, said: "Soap has always had the most extraordinary ability to entertain the nation. But few see what goes on behind the scenes and many forget the stars whose careers it launched.

"These iconic shows are the unsung university of the screen industry in front of – and behind – the camera and Lacey's journey is the epitome of how shows like EastEnders can create household names. Lacey's a natural podcast host so we're beyond delighted she's agreed to take this on alongside her EastEnders schedule.

"We can't wait for you to listen."

We Started Here will be available on all podcast platforms later this year.

