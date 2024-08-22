And according to Cassidy, it's Sonia's worst nightmare, too, but she doesn't even know the half of it.

Cassidy explained to press including RadioTimes.com: "It’s her worst nightmare coming true. She absolutely cannot believe it, especially when Reiss has been let off because he has an alibi.

"I think it happens so quickly and in a flash that she’s just desperately scared about the baby and the impact this level of stress and trauma will have on a pregnancy that’s so fragile. That’s her main concern, losing her baby or having her baby and them taking it away, like what happened with Bex. She’s worried that history is going to repeat itself.”

Clever Reiss managed to convince Sonia it wasn't him who killed Debbie when he came to visit in the cell – and Sonia believes him "100 per cent", according to Cassidy, and then "apologises for even asking".

While he's got Sonia wrapped around his finger, Cassidy thinks Reiss is a "psycho"!

“I can’t [believe he's done this]! To the point where she’s going to go down for it, and he doesn’t say: ‘This was me, I did this.’ You are like, ‘Oh my god, he’s a psycho.’ It’s really shocking and dark; I look forward to seeing what happens next.”

Luckily for Son, she's got plenty of "champions" on Albert Square, acccording to Cassidy – but will that means she'll be vindicated?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.