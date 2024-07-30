Dean was framed for the murder and stuck in prison - where he quite frankly belonged for his previous rape of Linda.

But with his trial on the horizon, will Linda be able to land one more blow and get the villain locked up for good? Or will guilt consume her and leave her unable to put The Six's Christmas Day behind her?

Bright spoke to press including RadioTimes.com about the upcoming EastEnders storyline.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With Dean's trial looming, is it safe to say that Linda is becoming more and more overwhelmed at the prospect of lying and facing Dean in court?

Kellie Bright: "Yes she is, 100 per cent. I think the woman that walked into that police station and gave that false witness statement a few months ago has receded into the background, and Linda today is now very unsure of herself. She’s scared that she’s going to forget what to say and forget what she said, because obviously it was all lies.

"The reality of standing in a court in front of a judge, a jury, and giving evidence, is really starting to kick in. It’s unsettling her."

Do you think Linda feels like the whole trial rests on her shoulders?

KB: "I think she does feel it rests on her shoulders. At the end of the day, she still feels this enormous responsibility for the whole thing [Keanu’s murder] because she was the one that did it. Regardless of what anyone says, she is ultimately responsible. She’s not just an innocent bystander in all of it.

"Her conscience is also at play, because Linda is still in a place where she feels very unsure about the actions that she is taking, and on some level feels like she should be the one that is being punished."

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) supports her daughter Linda. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

This week, Dean's acquaintance Fraser arrives in the Square and offers Linda a deal. Does she consider taking it?

KB: "Linda will go through many different scenarios in her head. I mean, obviously she doesn’t trust Dean, so initially she won’t even entertain it. She is reluctant to give him anything, but at the same time, what he is offering is a massive thing for Linda, so she wants to believe it’s true."

Things go from bad to worse when Linda receives a blackmail letter. Can you explain how Linda feels in that moment?

KB: "Sick. I think she thinks, 'Oh my God, this is it; someone has found me out; my life is over.'"

Does Linda have any idea who might have sent it?

KB: "Not a clue. There’s a suspicion that it could be to do with Dean, but he’s in prison, so that quickly almost refutes her thinking."

Finally, can you give me three words to explain what’s to come for Linda as we lead up to Dean’s trial?

KB: "Uncertainty, fear and self-destruction."

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.