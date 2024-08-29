Viewers know all too well that his demise had little to do with Sharon, in reality, with the character being stabbed fatally by none other than Linda (Kellie Bright) on Christmas Day.

But if Sharon is guilty of one thing, it's of keeping Linda's secret hidden, along with the other members of The Six who were there on that fateful night.

With Dean (Matt Di Angelo) about to head to trial for the murder, Keanu's sister has been keen to get to the bottom of it all, not believing Dean really did kill him.

She's been blackmailing Sharon in a bid to unnerve her - and for the most part, it's working internally.

Externally, though, Sharon has remained strong - and even tried to haul in Bernie for a chat.

But Bernie, who's understandably devastated by her brother's demise, is unwavering in her conviction.

As Sharon tried to calm herself with a glass of wine following the confrontation, she was interrupted by a banging outside her house.

When she stepped outside, Bernie flung a bucket of red paint over her, having used it to write "murderer" on her door.

Bernie proceeded to shout, catching the attention of Albert Square: "Sharon Watts is a murderer!"

We couldn't help but spot it was a bit of a throwback to an infamous scene when Peggy Mitchell shouted at Chrissie Watts that she was a murderer... with the villain due back on the Square in the near future, was this a clue that she'll be tied to The Six?

And how will Sharon cope at Dean's trial, having been completely rattled?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders