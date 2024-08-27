Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) was in a particularly bad way after being trampled on by party-goers who were desperately trying to vacate the club through the office exit.

She was taken to hospital bloodied and unconscious, and later in the episode was revealed to have a damaged lung wall and broken ribs, among other smaller injuries.

Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) was also among those hurt, having been thrown out of her wheelchair and trampled on.

Despite significant mental trauma, her injuries appeared minor, as did Kim Fox's (Tameka Empson) - she was shaken up but physically OK.

As the episode came towards an end, it seemed like perhaps Lauren was worst off, with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) thankful both his family and Denise's were all safe.

That was until paramedics rushed out with Amy Branning on a trolly in a seriously bad way, with one saying she'd had a cardiac arrest.

As Jack broke down in tears, will Amy pull through this terrifying ordeal?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

