Amy Branning (Ellie Dadd) was in a dreadful way following the crush, with it not looking good for the youngster – adding to her dad's woes (and anger).

Penny tried to explain that it was her fault because she sounded the fire alarm when the crush started happening, thus causing panic as people scrambled to escape.

Though she did it for genuine reasons, Jack berated his child for being reckless.

But in the background of the scenes, it was Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) who was feeling the most guilty, having been the one to change the numbers on the system prompting Penny to oversell.

With Amy in a bad way and Jack by her side, it wasn't long before the police came to start investigations - and also check in on their colleague.

Everyone's focus was on Amy, leaving Chelsea and Penny to take a moment and talk, with the latter apologising for her attitude before the club night.

As they seemed to make amends, Penny was stunned when a police investigator arrived and arrested her for her part in it, leaving Chelsea reeling.

Will the truth come out?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

