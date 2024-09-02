Twilight of the Gods release date, cast, plot and trailer
This action-packed fantasy series is the latest project from blockbuster director Zack Snyder.
Created by blockbuster legend Zack Snyder (Justice League, Army of the Dead), Twilight of the Gods is one of Netflix's most hotly anticipated adult animation shows.
Twilight of the Gods draws inspiration from Norse mythology, featuring a voice cast of familiar actors including John Noble (The Lord of the Rings), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) and Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor).
It's also going to lean into the "adult" side of adult animation, with plenty of gory Viking violence.
As co-producer Deborah Snyder put it, "I think there’s an expectation when you see something that Zack Snyder’s involved with, that it’s going to have really great hardcore action and that it’s going to be sexy."
This is the latest of several Snyder projects released by Netflix, following the 2021 zombie action movie Army of the Dead, and the recent sci-fi duology Rebel Moon.
Twilight of the Gods will also feature music by the iconic film composer Hans Zimmer (Dune, Gladiator), adding an appropriately epic tone to this mythic tale.
Twilight of the Gods release date on Netflix
Twilight of the Gods will be released on Netflix on 19th September 2024.
Who will be in Twilight of the Gods?
The voice cast for Twilight of the Gods includes:
- Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid
- Stuart Martin as Leif
- Pilou Asbæk as Thor
- John Noble as Odin
- Paterson Joseph as Loki
The supporting cast also features slew of familiar character actors including Peter Stormare, Rahul Kohli and Jamie Clayton.
What is the plot of Twilight of the Gods
Described by Netflix as a Norse fantasy adventure series about "a warrior with an axe to grind against the gods," the official plot summary is as follows.
"In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (voiced by Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love.
"On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance, against all odds."
Twilight of the Gods trailer
You can watch the show's predictably action-packed and blood-spattered trailer here:
