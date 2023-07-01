The six-part series is based on Irvine Welsh's 2008 novel of the same name, which is the sequel to his 1998 book Glue.

"I'm more excited about Crime than anything I've done in a while," said Welsh. "I was looking at the episodes again: I've just seen nothing like this ever on British television. I haven't seen people represented in that way; I haven't seen coppers represented in that way. I've never seen anything else that actually even looks like it, the way it's shot.

"Whether that's going to be a bit too much for some people or not what people expect from a British show I don't know - but it just seems to me to be so different from so much of the stuff that I've seen."

A number of familiar faces appear alongside Scott. Read on for everything you need to know about the main characters in Crime and where you've seen them before.

Who's in the cast of Crime?

Dougray Scott as Ray Lennox

Joanna Vanderham as Amanda Drummond

Ken Stott as Bob Toal

Angela Griffin as Trudi Lowe

Jamie Sives as Dougie Gillam

Michael Abubakar as Stuart McCorkel

John Simm as Gareth Horsborough aka Mr Confectioner

Dougray Scott plays DI Ray Lennox

Dougray Scott plays DI Ray Lennox. Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV.

Who is DI Ray Lennox? Speaking about his character, Scott said: "If you were to describe Lennox, I think you would call him some sort of very rough, fragile, avenging angel who is determined to give a voice to those people who don't have a voice in society, and to protect the vulnerable."

The Detective Inspector was abused as a child and he later joined the police, "not to instil law and order, but to root out evil wherever it lay and crush it by fair means or foul". He's currently working on a murder case, which triggers his old addictions.

Where have I seen Dougray Scott before? His CV includes Mission: Impossible 2, Batwoman, period drama Ever After, thriller The Diplomat, Desperate Housewives, Taken 3, Netflix's Hemlock Grove and BBC One drama The Replacement.

Joanna Vanderham plays Amanda Drummond

Joanna Vanderham plays DS Amanda Drummond. Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV

Who is DS Amanda Drummond? She is Lennox's work partner who has just been promoted to Detective Sergeant. Drummond keeps things ticking along when Lennox's mental health deteriorates. She is described as "determined, eager and works by the book, which contrasts with Lennox's approach to his job". As one of just two women on the team, she has to contend with outdated attitudes from some of her male peers.

Where have I seen Joanna Vanderham before? You might have watched her in BBC dramas The Control Room, The Paradise, Dancing on the Edge and One of Us.

Ken Scott plays Bob Toal

Ken Scott plays Bob Toal. Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV

Who is Bob Toal? The Chief Superintendent is a "career cop with a short temper" who is counting down the days to his retirement. Bob is a stickler for "seeking justice through the proper means", which causes friction with Lennox. But Bob does "back Lennox to the potential detriment of his own standing amongst his superiors".

Where have I seen Ken Stott before? He has appeared in BBC thriller The Missing, ITV police drama The Vice, detective drama Rebus, BBC drama Messiah and The Hobbit trilogy.

Angela Griffin plays Trudi Lowe

Angela Griffin plays Trudi Lowe. Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV

Who is Trudi Lowe? Trudi is part of the management team at the local energy company and is on a mission to solve the issue of toxic masculinity at her workplace after becoming embroiled in a "#metoo situation with a younger work colleague".

Trudi and Lennox are in the early stages of their relationship, so she doesn't know the full picture when it comes to his past. But as his demons come to the fore due to the investigation ramping up, she "will be the one to catch her avenging angel as he falls".

Where have I seen Angela Griffin before? You might known her from Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Holby City, Netflix's White Lines and BBC drama Cutting It.

Jamie Sives plays Dougie Gillman

Jamies Sives plays Dougie Gillman. Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV

Who is Dougie Gillman? A Detective Inspector who is described as "crass, obnoxious, stubborn and belligerent". He's cheated on his wife multiple times and is a "casual law breaker", but is also determined to rid the worlds of "scum", particularly those who harm children.

Where have I seen Jamie Sives before? He's best known for BBC Scottish thriller Guilt and you might always have watched him in Annika and BBC dramas The Victim and Rockface.

Michael Abubakar plays Stuart McCorkel

Michael Abubakar plays Stuart McCorkel. Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV

Who is Stuart McCorkel? A Detective Constable who works on Lennox's team.

Where have I seen Michael Abubakar before? He appeared in BBC medical drama Trust Me and has played various characters in Horrible Histories.

John Simm plays Gareth Horsborough aka Mr Confectioner

John Simms plays Gareth Horsborough. Buccaneer Media and Off Grid Film and TV

Who is Gareth Horsborough aka Mr Confectioner? Gareth Horsborough is a paedophile and child killer who is given the nickname Mr Confectioner. He's described as wanting "notoriety and fame" and to be praised for his "ingenuity". Lennox believes he's responsible for the disappearance of Britney Hamil.

Where have I seen John Simm before? He's best known for Life on Mars, crime drama Grace, Doctor Who, 24 Hour Party People, crime drama State of Play, Channel 4 thriller Sex Traffic, BBC drama Exile, Sky's Mad Dogs, BBC drama The Village and ITV crime drama Strangers.

Other cast members include:

Alison McKenzie as Estelle

Kim Chapman as Eleanor Cairns

Derek Riddell as Richie Gulliver

Rebecca Root as Lauren Fairchild

Laura Fraser as Sally Hart

Gordon Kennedy as DI Eddie Rogers

Emma Hartley-Miller as Angela Hamil

Dylan Blore as Victor Maslow

Moyo Akandé as Maria

Sarah McCardie as DCI Gillian Glover

Ewan Miller as Keith

Jonathan Kerrigan as Mark McKendrick

Stuart Martin as Stuart Lennox

Ewan Stewart as John Lennox

Ellie Haddington as Avril Lennox

Sorcha Groundsell as Carly

Brian Bovell as George Marsden

