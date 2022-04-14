Will there be a series 3 of The Missing?
Will Harry and Jack Williams' BBC1 mystery be returning? Would the series have a new cast?
As the beloved BBC crime series finds new fans on Netflix, they may be asking one question: will there be a third series of The Missing?
Since the second series of the show aired in 2016, creators Harry and Jack Williams revealed that they were open to another series – but without the show's French detective, Julien Baptiste.
Tchéky Karyo's character subsequently got his own spin-off series, and the writers previously told RadioTimes.com that if they were to do more of The Missing, "it would be a brand new story and world".
This revelation implied that the show would return with an entirely new lead cast, similarly to anthology series such as Fargo and True Detective.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Series one of The Missing starred James Nesbitt and Frances O'Connor as parents who enlisted Baptiste's help in their desperate search for their son, who had disappeared while on a family holiday in France.
Series two then followed Keeley Hawes and David Morrissey as the parents of a missing schoolgirl, and Baptiste was once again assigned to the case.
A third series of the show would, if it eventually appears, not only recast the big-name actors playing the characters at the centre of the missing person case, but it would also feature a brand new detective.
In 2017, after the second series ended, Harry emphasised that a third instalment would need to be a completely fresh story: "It would have to be very different, it would have to not be cynical, and it would have to be saying something new," he said. "Never say never."
Executive producer Willow Grylls agreed: "The one thing we can say for certain is that like series two, it would be very different from series one and two."
However, since these comments, a third run of The Missing has yet to materialise.
The spin-off series Baptiste ran for two seasons on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 2019 to 2021 with a somewhat hopeful ending for Baptiste himself.
The series also starred Tom Hollander, Jessica Raine and Fiona Shaw.
In the meantime, if you're craving more series from the Williams brothers, there's plenty to enjoy, including both runs of, Baptiste, Fleabag, The Liar, and, most recently, The Tourist.
- Read More: The Missing could get a third series – but without Julien Baptiste
- Read More: How Baptiste series 2 ended – and what happened to all the characters
- Read More: Best series to watch on Netflix
Visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1