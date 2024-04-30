One of his most memorable roles proved to be formidable villain Tommy Hunter in BBC thriller Line of Duty, whose presence loomed large across the entire series despite only physically appearing in the first two seasons.

In recent years, he had rarely been far from our screens, appearing in a wide variety of dramas including Fortitude, Ordeal by Innocence and BritBox's Crime, as well as, most recently, ITV's The Long Shadow and BBC One's Murder Is Easy.

McCardie's passing came as a complete surprise, having recently signed on to appear in upcoming Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood, where he was set to play Clan Grant leader Isaac.

It is not yet known whether McCardie had completed his work on the project, which is currently in production.

His sister, Sarah, said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April.

"A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time."

In June 2021, as critically acclaimed prison drama Time premiered on BBC One and iPlayer, McCardie spoke to Radio Times about his success playing villains on screen and whether he feared being 'typecast'.

The late actor explained: "I suppose it's because I have a gravelly voice and my accent can come across quite aggressively if required. When I was younger, I worried about being pigeon-holed, but I spent years playing some lovely wee guys.

"It's been a novelty over the past decade to get baddies. Anyway, I’m never going to get those Colin Firth roles, those Jane Austen heroes. If I get offered bad guys, I’ll play bad guys. Very few actors get to hone and design their own career.

"Most of us go where the work offers take us. If you’re offered scripts the calibre of Jed Mercurio’s or Jimmy McGovern's, just shut up and do it."