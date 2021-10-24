Eva Longoria “would be the first to sign up” for a Desperate Housewives revival

It’s been almost 10 years since the last episode of ABC’s Desperate Housewives aired, giving the residents of Wisteria Lane an epic send-off.

Advertisement

The finale even jumped into the future to show us how Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher), Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), and Gabrielle Solis’ (Eva Longoria) lives pan out once they leave behind the seemingly idyllic suburb where they fought, fell in love and covered up murders for eight seasons and a whopping 180 episodes.

But it looks like their story might not be over. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Eva Longoria revealed a revival could be on the cards.

“I mean, we ended the series with [Gaby] going off to start her own business. So I’d love to pick up and see like how she’s grown that business,” she said. “Is she, you know, Kris Jenner? Just fabulous and flying all over the world and managing all of these businesses.”

She added: “I would love to think up and and see where her children are and what are they doing, and how did they turn out?”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Longoria went on to say that there had been no official plans for a new Desperate Housewives series or film, but she did say she’d be “the first to sign up” for either.

“I think because you know back then, we did eight years of 24 episodes. I mean that’s a lot. Now you get a series with six episodes or five episodes,” she explained. “We had so many episodes per year that [creator Marc Cherry] felt like he exhausted every storyline, like I couldn’t sleep with one more person on that street.”

The actor, who voices Carol in the just-released sequel to The Boss Baby, did reveal she had been speaking to series creator Marc Cherry about it.

She said: “I feel like he just felt like it’s run its course but, I always talk to Marc. I was actually talking to him the other day and we both just think there’s so much more to do there and I would be the first to sign up if he did anything.”

Here’s hoping!

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Desperate Housewives is available to watch on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.